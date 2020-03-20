The federal Department of Homeland Security has identified the wood products industry as an “essential critical infrastructure workforce” in the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This designation underscores the critical role that our more than 3,500 team members play in producing high-quality wood products to aid in the construction of affordable housing, emergency shelters, and healthcare facilities across North America,” Roseburg President and CEO Grady Mulbery said in a prepared statement. “Our industry will continue to support the supply chain of materials critical to response and recovery efforts.”
The guidance lists “workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper and other wood products,” along with healthcare providers, law enforcement and public safety, and utility and transportation workers. These workers are part of the “overall federal effort to ensure the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure” during the pandemic response.
Although the federal guidance is only an advisory, on Thursday, California issued an order directing all individuals living in the state to stay at home “except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.”
The California order adopted the federal guidance, which now sets the standard in California for critical infrastructure. Consequently, Roseburg’s veneer facility in Weed, California, will continue to operate.
Apparently, the construction of affordable housing, emergency shelters, and healthcare facilities across North America is going to be done without permitting and inspection because west coast state and county permitting agencies have notified the large construction companies their permitting offices are shutting down. West Coast construction project managers have advised me their work is grinding to a halt and are now wondering when they will be laid off.
