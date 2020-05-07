Roseburg High School seniors were able to pick up personalized yard signs Wednesday to celebrate their graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is another way we hope to make this year special for our seniors,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said.
Cost for the 350 signs was split between the administrators and the Roseburg High School Leadership Class, and contributions from community members.
“The seniors have missed a lot whether it’s prom or graduation, those were things they’ve been looking forward to,” said sophomore Marin Gray who is in the leadership class. “Although this is not a perfect substitute, they were honored and felt appreciated by this gesture.”
The leadership class has 17 students, five of whom are seniors. “We’re firsthand witness on how hard it must be,” Gray said.
High school seniors throughout Oregon saw their final year cut short when Gov. Kate Brown announced that all seniors in good standing by March 13 would receive their diploma early. It also meant that seniors missed out on prom, senior night, final goodbyes and a traditional graduation.
Roseburg High School will host a virtual graduation on June 6, followed by a parade through campus. The school is giving the yard signs to the students and are also hoping to provide more tokens to the class of 2020.
Gray said the idea of yard signs was brought to the leadership class by the administrators.
“It was a unanimous decision,” Gray said. “Normally we have a discussion about whether we want to participate in something, but there was not really a discussion we were definitely on board.”
The signs were handed out by the administrators as no students are allowed on campus during the school closure.
