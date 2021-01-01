A new, deadly and highly contagious disease that had first surfaced in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 arrived in America in January. A Washington resident returned from a trip to Wuhan and was diagnosed with the ailment, which was dubbed COVID-19.
On March 8, Douglas County public health officials announced that the first local person had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On March 15, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency.
On March 17, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people at a time. The same day, Douglas County opened a drive-thru testing clinic.
Everything was about to change.
The county faced this new threat to the safety and well-being of its citizens with a unique, privatized public health care system. In 2015, facing shrinking budgets, the county government opted to outsource its public health operations while continuing to serve as the public health authority.
It contracted with the nonprofit Douglas Public Health Network to coordinate public health services.
Now, five years later, COVID-19 would be the system’s biggest, hardest test.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman and Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer have been at the forefront of the county’s response to the crisis. But the response has also come from the entire medical community.
“I literally called the CEO or the executive director of each healthcare organization in this county on their cellphone one day and asked them, ‘Would you come help us,’ and every single one of them said ‘Yes, what do you need,’” Freeman recalled in November.
Freeman said in an email he’s proud of that community response, the willingness of citizens to follow recommendations and the work of county staff. Dannenhoffer, he said, has been “nothing short of a godsend.”
The saddest part of the crisis, Freeman said, has been the loss of life, along with the people who’ve struggled with long and difficult recoveries.
A DEADLY DISEASE
In Douglas County, 39 people had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday’s report. The total infected has been 1,394, including 27 new cases reported Thursday.
Nationwide, COVID-19 had taken 342,743 lives as of Thursday.
Contrary to some internet and talk show rumors, it’s far more deadly than the flu. In 2018, before COVID-19 existed, the Centers for Disease Control listed flu and pneumonia as having killed 55,672 Americans that year.
The leading causes of death that year were heart disease, which killed 647,457, and cancer, which killed 599,108. Accidents were in third place with 167,127. If those numbers remained similar this year, COVID-19 would likely be the number three killer of Americans in the CDC’s 2020 statistics.
The all important goal, state and local public health officials said, was to flatten the curve here, controlling the speed of the spread to avoid overflowing hospital beds that could lead to some patients being unable to receive care and hence more deaths.
Close to home, these efforts have been fairly successful. The state has performed well compared to the rest of the country, and the county has performed well against much of the state. Currently, just eight county residents are hospitalized with the disease.
Still, too many lives have been lost.
Oregon Health Authority outbreak records indicate that 12 of Douglas County’s COVID-19 deaths, just about one third of the total, have been associated with nursing homes. Of those, two were at Forest Hill Assisted Living, formerly Forest Glen, in Canyonville. Two were at Timber Town Assisted Living in Sutherlin, and eight at Curry Manor Memory Care in Roseburg.
Beyond that, it’s hard to tell where the remaining COVID-19 victims contracted the disease.
No substantive information — name, hometown, or source of the outbreak — is listed for the individuals who have died. They are marked by numbers: we learn what day they died, whether they are the first or the 39th to do so or somewhere in between, and how old they were.
This last local statistic, age, bears out the observations nationwide that it is older people who are most vulnerable, most likely to die of the disease.
All of the Douglas County residents who died were over 60. Twelve were in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 14 in their 80s and three in their 90s. The three youngest were all 61, and the oldest was 96.
Anyone of any age can catch COVID-19, and they can spread it for up to two weeks before even showing symptoms. They can also spread it by showing up to work sick — as happened in one local case where a single infected worker did that and started an outbreak that forced 300 people into quarantine and killed seven.
Halloween-time parties and social gatherings led to big outbreaks, but Thanksgiving didn’t follow suit. Only in 2021 will we learn whether Christmas gatherings will lead to a new spike.
SHUTDOWNS AND DEFIANCE
National, state and local health officials have identified social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large groups as key to limiting the disease’s spread.
Gov. Kate Brown responded swiftly to the pandemic with a series of executive orders aimed at enforcing those safety measures — a move that’s proved controversial, especially in more conservative and rural counties where many people had not yet personally felt the impacts of the disease.
Among the governor’s orders were shutdowns, phases, a freeze and now risk level assessments. Douglas County’s reduced case numbers in December led to its being dropped from the “extreme risk” to the “high risk” level. Whether it’s a temporary dip or the beginning of a decline is anybody’s guess at this point.
Restaurants closed their dining rooms through much of the year, with takeout and delivery the only legal options for months at a time. Retail stores have seen limits on the numbers allowed indoors, and grocery stores have been called on to require customers to wear masks.
It remains unknown how many businesses, especially mom and pop restaurants and bars, will make it through this crisis.
Casey’s Restaurant in Roseburg reopened for dine-in service on May 5. A little over a week later, Oregon Occupation Safety and Health Administration issued the restaurant two fines equaling $13,900 that month for allegedly “willfully” violating the governor’s executive orders and putting employees at risk. Casey’s has appealed the fines and started a successful GoFundMe page to finance the fight. It received another $280 fine in November.
Casey’s isn’t alone. Oregon OSHA has fielded 18,400 complaints and issued 70 employers across the state citations for allegedly violating the rules.
Many churches experimented with drive-in or online services in order to follow new restrictions on gatherings. A few defied the governor’s orders. In May, Covenant Grace Church in Roseburg and Camas Valley Christian Fellowship were among a group of churches that sued for the right to reopen. In June, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled against them.
Even wearing masks, which scientists studying COVID-19 believe could cut the number of deaths by close to one-third, became political for some.
Notably, on Dec. 21 state Sen. Dallas Heard removed his mask on the Senate floor to protest being mandated to wear one. He accused them of oppressing the free peoples of Oregon.
“You have joined Kate Brown in her campaign of intimidation against the people and children of God,” he told fellow legislators.
That same day, right-wing demonstrators outside the Oregon Capitol Building clashed with police as they attempted to force their way inside. The building had been closed to prevent the type of large indoor gatherings that can become superspreader events. Inside, legislators approved a COVID-19 relief package.
SCHOOLS ADAPT
In March, schools closed their doors in response to the crisis.
School districts scrambled to come up with new ways to teach students that didn’t involve physical interactions in a classroom. Graduation ceremonies were altered, and many other events were canceled.
Throughout the summer, state education and health officials worked together to create guidelines to safely reopen schools. Those guidelines were changed a number of times as more information became known about the virus, the transmission and its effect on children.
All Douglas County schools were able to offer in-person, on-site education to students in the fall. However, the county’s largest school district, Roseburg Public Schools, chose to educate only kindergarten through third grade on site, while all other students continued learning remotely.
The pandemic shut down most professional sports leagues, beginning with the NBA on March 11. In Oregon, the end of the high school basketball season wasn’t completed with the cancellations of the Class 6A, 5A and 4A state boys and girls tournaments.
The spring prep sports season never got off the ground with no baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and field and lacrosse. The fall sports season for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country was tentatively bumped back to March 2021, with no guarantees.
FIRST VACCINES ARRIVE
On Dec. 18, CHI Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jason Gray became the first county resident to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
With the arrival of the first 975 Pfizer vaccines in Douglas County, there was finally a light at the end of the tunnel.
As of Thursday, 506 county residents had received vaccinations, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The lag time between when the vaccine arrives and when people are getting their shots is due to the need to schedule appointments for the shots, Dannehoffer told Facebook Live viewers Tuesday.
WHAT’S NEXT
No one could have predicted the unfolding of the events around this pandemic, so it may be hubris to even begin to predict how the situation will continue unfolding in 2021.
It’s likely that a big part of the story will be the effort to get enough people vaccinated — between 60 and 70% — to give the whole community a form of herd immunity to the disease. And to accomplish that before the prevalence of the disease encourages the growth of multiple mutations.
The state includes all 300,000 to 400,000 health care workers in the 1a group, the top priority for receiving vaccines. Even that group is subdivided by priority into four groups, based on potential for exposure from patients. Hospital staff received the county’s first doses, and nursing homes have also begun vaccinating. Ambulance workers were expected to receive doses in the coming week.
Under the CDC guidelines, the second group, 1b, would include people 75 or older and frontline essential workers like teachers, firefighters, police officers and grocery store workers. States have leeway to set their own rules on who exactly will be included.
Dannenhoffer told Facebook Live viewers Tuesday that in Douglas County the 1b group will begin vaccinating after the 1a group’s vaccinations are mostly complete, most likely in the second half of January or February. The state has formed a committee to determine the priority order of who gets those vaccines first. It’s slated to begin meeting next week.
The next group after that will be 1c. It’s expected to include people 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions. That group could start receiving doses as early as February or March, Dannenhoffer told viewers Tuesday.
The county expects hundreds, if not thousands of county residents to be vaccinated in the next two weeks, Dannenhoffer said in an email.
By summer or fall, the hope is that the vaccine will be as good as promised and mutations will not make it less effective. Hopefully, by summer or fall restrictions will be relaxed or disappear and the economy will come back to life, Dannenhoffer said.
“Our goal should be to get enough people vaccinated by this summer, so that we can vanquish this disease,” he said.
Exactly how long it will be before things get back to normal would require a crystal ball.
“We are hopeful that we discover a ‘new and better’ normal, where we can enjoy many of the things we are not able to enjoy now. But that we will be conscious of the lessons learned from this pandemic and perhaps discover that technology can allow us to be more flexible and work more remotely; that staying home when you are sick really is okay; that public health preparedness is necessary and strengthened and that when we work together, we can accomplish amazing things,” Dannenhoffer said.
Freeman said going through the pandemic has been a reminder of the good in the people of this community. But this crisis doesn’t inoculate us from the next one.
“We are still at risk for a Cascadia earthquake event, wildfires, droughts and flooding., etc. But, we have learned that the cooperation and relationships we’ve built during this and other recent crises will serve us well in our next emergency,” he said.
(9) comments
35 new coronavirus cases and 1 death were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force. That’s 62 new cases in the past two days and brings Douglas County totals to 1,429 cases and 40 deaths.
Other than Wallowa County with a population of 7,081, Douglas County is the most deadly county in Oregon if you become infected with coronavirus. 2.9% of Douglas County’s coronavirus cases result in death. This is higher than all but one County in Oregon.
Meanwhile, Douglas County has vaccinated the 5th lowest percentage of its residents for the disease. 31 counties in Oregon, many without their own hospitals, have vaccinated a higher percentage of their residents than Douglas County.
Roseburg’s Veteran Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases since yesterday. These are the first cases reported by the VA in 10 days, bringing Roseburg’s VA totals to 144 cases and 5 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 171 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 153.2 today for Douglas County, which is less than the case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen. If Douglas County keeps generating new cases as it has the past two days, the County Commissioners may need to throw out some more positive cases to keep the bars and in-dining restaurants open.
[thumbup] Can you or someone else post the links to the daily updates for Douglas County? My old links are not working. Thank you!
Their website has been up and down for most of the last week. The last press release published on their website was on December 24.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19/
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001-r5KyShAbTHxOLTrGmHvHQlPL3h_71CBNyq54G78RGV9lGM2tFrntWoaeCvkmqmQ2LHuJoOIma3iWJyI1nF41_BfLr0iuxjUiC6K6NaiZ2LcpDVHURq9zr7pL9FB-deFKmtL1z5c4EeIaR96I9H5awU-ETYNRpv9
Or email Tamara Howell, who is most helpful:
Tamara Howell | Public Information Officer, Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team
Douglas County Emergency Communications & Community Engagement Specialist
1036 SE Douglas Ave. |Room 320 | Douglas County Courthouse | Roseburg, OR 97470
Office: (541) 957-4896 | Cell: (541) 670-2804 | tjhowell@co.douglas.or.us
After just 12 days, Israel has already vaccinated 10% of its entire population with the Pfizer vaccine. Compare that to Douglas County which has vaccinated only 0.4% of its residents after 15 days.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Oregon is one of only two states in the U.S. that allows dental professionals to administer vaccines. If staffing resources isn't the issue, why is the vaccine roll-out taking so long?
The Oregon Health Authority is blaming the slow vaccine roll-out on scheduling. Eligible people are expected to arrange an appointment to get vaccinated and apparently that hasn't been happening.
I don't understand the need to make an appointment. People should be notified of the phased requirements and where to get in line to receive their shots. After that, if there are people willing to get their shots, I see no reason to hold ampules of the vaccine in cold storage while people are dying every day of this disease.
And when enough vaccines become available for everyone to have one, it's not unfeasible to provide the same system of vaccination done back in the late 50's when Douglas County folk lined up and drove through the fairgrounds to receive their polio vaccine sugar cube. Might take a bit longer to get an injection than having health professionals watch to make sure everyone in the vehicle had eaten that sugar cube before they could drive away, but would be a trusted way to get us all vaccinated. If it's left up to people to decide we'll see way more than the 346,000 deaths to date, by summer.
In 1947, a person traveling from Mexico carried smallpox to New York City. New York City mounted a vaccination program that managed to vaccinate as many as 500,000 in a single day--so the city managed to vaccinate more people than our entire *nation* is managing to do right now.
It will get a bit better over the coming days. I expect it will not get a bunch better until a few weeks after January 20th.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.