One more Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 27.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Thursday on the death of an 84-year-old man who tested positive for the disease and was admitted to the hospital Nov. 27. He died Wednesday.
The Response Team also reported 22 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,160.
Seventeen county residents are hospitalized with the illness, 16 locally and one out of the area.
The total number of people in isolation with active cases in the county is 194. Another 318 people who had contact with people who have the illness are currently in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,586 new cases and 13 new deaths. That raises the state's death toll to 1,123 and the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 89,838.
Across the state, 576 people are hospitalized with the illness. That's a slight improvement, four fewer cases than Wednesday. Of those patients, 127 are in intensive care unit beds.
Douglas County health officials are urging residents to stay home this holiday season and only gather with household members.
Other ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19 include wearing masks around people not in your household and staying six feet away from others.
The county operates a COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached at 541-464-6550.
As Oregon State Hospital halts admissions due to coronavirus outbreak, staff shortage poses mounting challenges.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/12/as-oregon-state-hospital-halts-admissions-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak-staff-shortage-poses-mounting-challenges.html
The 285 players on the UO and OSU football and basketball teams get tested 6 times each week, while most hospital workers receive no testing. Will the roll-out of the vaccine be any different?
https://www.newsbreak.com/oregon/portland/news/2122624417388/college-athletes-trail-blazers-are-most-tested-in-oregon-for-coronavirus-many-ask-why-not-hospital-workers
200 U.S. hospitals at full capacity, and 1/3 U.S. hospitals are almost out of ICU space as Covid-19 surges. And it won't peak for at least a month.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/us-coronavirus-200-hospitals-have-been-at-full-capacity-and-1-3-of-all-us-hospitals-are-almost-out-of-icu-space-as-covid-19-surges/ar-BB1bNENx?li=BBnba9O
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 5 new coronavirus case since this morning on their national website, bringing their total to 129 cases and 4 deaths.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
According to the Oregon Health Authority (below link), Douglas County's 27th "COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center."
This differs from the above article which quotes today's Douglas County Commissioners press release and which says the person who died was an 84-year-old (not 83-year-old) man.
I find it surprising that for some reason, the News-Review has not published 14 of the 27 Douglas County coronavirus deaths occurred at Mercy Medical Center. I think that is information the public should know about when deciding where to go to receive care.
A letter to the editor in yesterdays hard copy News-Review also questioned why the News-Review was not reporting on the number of coronavirus deaths that have occurred at Mercy. That person's letter has not been posted in the on-line News-Review.
https://www.flashalert.net/id/OregonHealthAuthority
