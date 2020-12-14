A zip code level analysis of the rates of COVID-19 in different parts of Douglas County reveals that the highest rate of cases per capita is in the Canyonville area.
An outbreak at an assisted living center there, combined with the small overall population in zip code 97417 has put the Canyonville zip code at the top of the list.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there have been 52 cases in the 97417 zip code area.
All but two of those are from Forest Hill Assisted Living in Canyonville according to the OHA's weekly outbreak report, which lists the facility as having had 50 cases.
Forest Hill is not the only assisted living facility with a similar size outbreak in the county. And statewide, nursing homes are among the hardest hit places. But since the population in the 97417 Canyonville zip code area is just 2,439, that outbreak is enough to move the area to the top of the list.
In second place is Sutherlin's 97479 zip code, where there have been 131 cases for a population of 9,505. That's a rate of 1,378.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Sutherlin Mayor Todd McKnight said Monday he's not aware of any specific sources of major outbreaks and he isn't sure what's led to the high rate there.
He said people in his town are taking precautions. People visiting local stores have masks on and he's even noted people walking down the streets are wearing masks.
"I've seen some people looking at our Christmas trees, our displays in the park and they've got masks on. Even though they're way past six feet social distancing, they've got masks on. I see people even driving in cars with masks on," he said.
He said business are hurting though.
"It's rough on folks trying to get creative with their businesses and hoping they can open back up and trying to be able to get through these times financially," he said.
City government in Sutherlin has taken steps like staggering staff times at City Hall and has so far not had any outbreaks, he said, and the city's budget is strong as well.
"We're looking forward to the future and getting past this," he said.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new cases Monday and 22 new cases Sunday.
It also reported one new death Sunday, bringing the county's death toll to 30. No new deaths were reported Monday.
The death was an 88-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 30. He died Saturday. No additional information about the man was released.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Monday. On Sunday, it reported 1,048 new cases and six new deaths.
Among Douglas County zip codes with populations large enough to be included in the state's report, Glendale was the one with the lowest COVID-19 rate. It's had just 10 cases for 2,232 people.
Here's the detailed list of where Douglas County's case rates by zip code stack up.
1. 97417 Canyonville. 52 cases. Population: 2,439. Rate: 2,132 cases per 100,000.
2. 97479 Sutherlin. 131 cases. Population: 9,505. Rate: 1,378.2 cases per 100,000.
3. 97462 Oakland. 46 cases. Population: 3,938. Rate: 1,168.1 cases per 100,000.
4. 97470 Roseburg. 222 cases. Population: 19,985. Rate: 1,110.8 cases per 100,000.
5. 97471 Roseburg. 314 cases. Population: 29,100. Rate: 1,079 cases per 100,000.
6. 97469 Riddle. 28 cases. Population: 2,596. Rate: 1,078.6 cases per 100,000.
7. 97467 Reedsport. 55 cases. Population: 5,339. Rate: 1,030.2 cases per 100,000.
8. 97457 Myrtle Creek. 104 cases. Population: 10,208. Rate: 1,018.8 cases per 100,000.
9. 97495 Winchester. 13 cases. Population: 1,450. Rate: 896 cases per 100,000.
10. 97496 Winston. 61 cases. Population: 7,634. Rate: 799.1 cases per 100,000.
11. 97443 Glide. 17 cases. Population: 2,232. Rate: 761.6 cases per 100,000.
12. 97435 Drain. 14 cases. Population: 2,349. Rate 596 cases per 100,000.
13. 97442 Glendale. 10 cases. Population: 2,232. Rate: 448 cases per 100,000.
Smaller zip codes in Elkton, Scottsburg, Tenmile, Camas Valley, Idleyld Park, Tiller, Days Creek, Azalea and Umpqua aren't included in the state's zip code report. OHA cites a need to maintain privacy in those places, where few people live in the zip code area.
Yoncalla's 97499 zip code has had fewer than 10 cases, so the exact number isn't being divulged, also for privacy reasons, and the rate can't be calculated.
