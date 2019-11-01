Kenneth Michael Gregory Luttrell, formally known as "Mike", was born in Brookings, OR, on April 16, 1953. Mike suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in Roseburg, OR to return home with the Lord on Friday, October 11th, 2019.
Mike is survived by his spouse, Connie L. Luttrell of 40+ years; son, Brian Luttrell; two daughters, Heather Pacini and Julia D. Bancila; in addition to, eight grandchildren. Mike is the son of, Donna Luttrell and the late Mr. Kenneth Luttrell, Sr. He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters: Kim, Rick, David, Mark, and Jaki.
In honor of Mike, we are remembering the love he had for his family; his many dedicated years working with the Douglas County Engineering Department (Public Works); his enjoyment with sports (especially baseball and golfing with his friends), barbequing, gardening/agriculture, music, and traveling. He was certainly a champion that will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace until the day we meet again.
