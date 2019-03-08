Agnes Duncan, our wonderful mom, grandma and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2019, at age 87. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 18, 1931, to her parents Pearly and Ellen Strait.
She moved with her family to the Eugene area when she was a teenager and after a few years, they settled in Drew, Oregon. Aggie married Ralph Duncan in her early 20s and had three children: Jackie Ott, Julie Clinton and Larry Duncan.
Mom worked for Vera White, a tax preparer, in Myrtle Creek for a number of years before applying for the Deputy Clerk position at the Days Creek School in her early 30s. Mom worked and played in the community for the next 60 years making fast friends with kids and parents alike. She will be much missed by her community and family.
A memorial service will be held in about a month. We will let everyone know ahead of time.
"Mothers are a wonderous thing,
they make you laugh and make you sing.
Sometimes they can make you cry,
or make you sit down and sigh.
Mother, she raised three of us,
I think that's where she learned to cuss.
We were mean or so I've heard,
just a bunch of little turds.
But mom she raised us all with love,
with understanding and a club.
She gave us freedom when she could,
and held us tightly when she should.
We love you, mom,
you're number one.
You got us through
and made it fun."
Thank you for everything.
