Agnes Frances Campbell passed away June 7, 2019. She was born June 16, 1923, in Lancaster, OR, to parents Elmer and Dessie Ellison. Agnes and her seven siblings were raised by their widowed mother.
In 1940, Agnes married the love of her life, Levi Campbell. They had a wonderful marriage together and eventually settled in Tiller, OR, with their family.
Survivors are children, Larry, Karen Andrew, Deana Lloyd, Jerry, Terri West and Agnes’ dear sister, Barbara March. They lost two infant sons, Barry and Steven and three grandchildren.
Agnes was a grandma to a large family. She was Jehovah’s Witness attending the Kingdom Hall in Glendale, OR, where she had a loving spiritual family. A memorial service already happened.
We love and miss you, Mom.
