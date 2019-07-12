Mrs. Aileen Ferraro, age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away July 7, 2019.
Aileen was born to Darrell and Peggy Nickson on April 15, 1952, in Bellingham, Washington.
She worked at Harvard lab and x-ray for many years. On her free time, she loved to read, swim, and most of all she loved to spend time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Darrell and Peggy, and her brother Skip Nickson.
Aileen is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bob Ferraro; daughters, Sarah Hubbard and Shannon Sundquist; sons, Jason Hubbard, Aaron Hubbard, and Taylor Ferraro; sister, Janice Heeter; grandchildren, Atlas Hubbard, Alex Hubbard, Hayden Wilborn, Amya Wilborn, Aason Hubbard, and Tristin Sundquist; great- grandchild, Bubba Braxton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held July 20, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the family residence, 829 Brozio Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
