Al Martin of Glide, OR, passed away in Roseburg, OR, on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on March 5, 1942 in Rush Springs, Arkansas as the only son of seven children, to Whit and Zada Combs Martin.
Al is survived by his wife, Collette; three children: Monty (Amy) Martin, Michelle (John) Stroup; Richard (Janice) Rush; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two sisters: Amelia Isabel (TN) and Norma Godfrey (MN).
Al and Collette traveled in the USA extensively, as well as internationally, for 40 years in their ministry; Anchor Ministries International.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 23, 2021, at 1p.m. at Liberty Christian Fellowship Roseburg with pastors Dale and Beth Dixon presiding.
The service will be live streamed and Facebook Live. There will be a potluck meal after the service.
Donations to the ministry will be accepted in lieu of flowers.
