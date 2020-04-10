On Sunday, April 5th, Alan "Al" Patton, loving husband and father passed away at home surrounded by family.
He was born in Redding, CA to Weaver and Nellie Patton, who proceeded him in death, as well as his sister Brenda Hacklin.
He is survived by wife Kim; and three daughters, Kendra Acevedo, Amber Powell, and Kayti Jo Patton; as well as brothers Wayne, Keith, and Robbie and his wife Kim. Al also has many nephews, nieces and a huge family by marriage, who will all miss him.
Al was a veteran, as well as a log truck owner/operator for 40+ years. He also loved to fish and hunt, but the joy of his life was spending time with his 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandson, teaching them so many things in his truck shop.
Wow, those kids loved Papa's shop, and will miss his deep belly laugh, and big hugs.
There will not be any services at this time, however a celebration of life will take place in the future.
