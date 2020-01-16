Alfred Vernon Perron passed away on December 25, 2019. Alfred was born on September 27,1941 to Parents Alfred Victor Perron and Erma Belle Cook-Perron in Winston, Oregon.
He is survived by his twin brother, Victor A. Perron and his sister, Deanna Perron-Wilfong.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery.
