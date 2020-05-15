On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Alice Clark, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
Alice was born on March 2, 1926, in Oneida Station, Idaho, to Hazel (Justesen) and Melvin Thompson. She grew up in Salt Lake City, UT. She earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 1947. She later received her Masters and PhD in educational psychology from Brigham Young University in 1965. On March 21, 1947, she married Selby G. Clark. They raised six children: Fredrick (Selby), Sherrie, Gordon, Terrence, Laurie, and Riley.
Alice worked professionally as a 3rd grade teacher and later as a college professor and Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of North Dakota. After her retirement in 1991, she went on to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England, New Zealand, Oklahoma and Singapore, and she also served two missions in Jinan, Shandong, China. She served faithfully as an ordinance worker in the Portland and Medford, Oregon Temples.
In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, traveling, and reading. She was a faithful letter writer, journal keeper, and remembered every birthday of her 100+ posterity. She filled her time in service to her family, her church and her community. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Melvin; her brother Kirk and his wife Marilyn; her sister Hazel and her husband Bill; as well as two grandchildren, Simon and Levi. She is survived by her sister Joanne and her husband Roger; her six children and their spouses, Selby, Sherrie Wieland (Gerry), Gordon (Denise), Terrence (Laraine), Laurie Carleski (Robert) and Riley (Kathleen); in addition to her 22 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren.
Alice has left behind a legacy of love and faith.
Private graveside services were held Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
