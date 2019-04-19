Alice Exton, age 74, of Coos Bay, OR, went to be with our Lord March 27, 2019.
Alice was born and raised in Roseburg, to parents Leonard and Marion Miller. She grew up with four sisters and one brother. She attended Roseburg schools and a Catholic school. She got her GED and an accounting and nursing certificate in the 1970s. She eventually moved to the Oregon Coast, were she was a lifelong resident of Coos Bay, and coastal communities.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Exton, the love of her life; three sisters; and her brother. She is survived by her sister Billie Haughton and her child, Homer Counts and wife Serena; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Alice’s stepdaughter, Sarah Exton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bless her friend Rose, who was there for her in the last few years of her life and helped her to the end. Thanks, and God bless all her friends, church and TOPPS members. Bless all who came to play games with her. God bless all of you who cared for Alice Exton.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Community Baptist Church, 63309 Boat Basin Drive. Food and drinks will be available. Hope to see you there.
