Alice Fay Hawkins passed away May 18, 2019. Alice was born in Orofino, Idaho, on June 11, 1937.
Alice and her family moved to Oregon in the summer of 1965. She lived in various areas in Douglas County and finally settled in Myrtle Creek in 1972. Alice began working as a Cashier at the Super Y Market, and continued working until the store closed its doors. Thanks to the Super Y, Alice knew no strangers and always had a smile and a hug for those that knew her.
Alice enjoyed bowling on various leagues at the Nickel Bowl, and playing Bunko with her girlfriends.
Alice is survived by her husband of 64 years, Melvin Hawkins; daughters, Joyce A. Young, Leah Stall Wheeler and husband Chuck; grandchildren, Roxann L. Young, Daniel Young, David Young and Jaden R. Stall; great-granddaughters, Cadence M. Stall Begley and Peyton Stall; sisters, La Doris Brandt and Betty A. Barnes; and brothers, Robert Gatherer and Walter Gatherer..
A Celebration of Life will be held June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, Riverside Dr. Myrtle Creek, OR.
Please join us in remembering Alice and her life. A potluck will follow, and the family will provide the main dish. A remembrance for Alice Fay will be also held in Clarkston, WA later this summer, for out of town friends and family. Time and date TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.