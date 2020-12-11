Douglas County Oregon’s Covid-19 eleventh sacrifice left God’s green earth on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 85. She fought for a week. She was officially known as
ALICE WANDA WHITE
Born in Buffalo New York June 3rd, 1935. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jon White of Sutherlin, Daughter (Patricia Hughes) of Texas; Son (Richard White) of Eugene, Oregon, and Daughter (Linda Young) of Roseburg Oregon. If that were not enough, she was also responsible for 7 Grand Children, 19 Great Grand Children, and so far 8 Great Great Grand Children.
She was preceded in death by her Father (Lucian Urbanski), Mother (Sophia Cyganevich), and Brother’s (Harry, Edward, and Lucian Urbanski). She was also preceded in death by two weeks by our son (Lucian Hill).
During her early life, she worked for Douglas Aircraft, but was also a figure roller skater, where she met her husband, and taught him how to skate backwards. (Where she said he looked like a monkey). He got his revenge and married her two weeks later. Shortly after being married, Jon was beckoned by the draft. He immediately joined the Navy, and the rest is history. During their 30 years of active duty, he had the privilege and pleasure of having Alice and the family at his side for a significant part of 28 years.. They saw the world, including Yokohama, Japan; Augsburg Germany; Subic Bay Philippines; Ewa. Beach, Hawaii; Homestead, Florida; Adak Alaska; and Skaggs Island, California (4 times), plus normal traveling. Regardless of where they were stationed, Alice was the main attraction. Her empathy, friendship, gentle nature, quick wit and sense of humor, made her attractive to others who knew her, and wanted to be her friend.. During the 63 years of being together, we can not remember anybody saying anything derogatory about Alice. We believe that was why she kept her husband Jon, to take the abuse.
You will be missed: My Wife, My Friend, My Confidant, My Lover, My Life, My reason for living. Your family LOVES YOU, and appreciates you and your guidance.
Services will be announced at a later date.
