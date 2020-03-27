Allan Dean Lundeen, 61, of Oakland, Oregon passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2020. Allan was born to Dennis and Laurie Lundeen on April 24, 1958 in Anoka, Minnesota.
When Allan was 12 years old Dennis and Laurie made the decision to move from Anoka to Drain, Oregon. Allan stayed in the area working as a ranch hand until 1982 when he moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona, where he had a successful career in construction.
In the early 90s Allan moved back to Douglas County and started his business, Sutherlin Septic Service now called Southern Septic Service, Inc. He resided in Douglas County ever since. He has become a well-known pillar to the community always supporting the youth in 4H. He was happiest spending time with his loved ones and friends, making new friends wherever he went.
Allan is survived by his daughters, Amanda Hayes and her husband Brad, Lacey Thompson and her wife Rosey. He also had two grandchildren that he loved to make laugh and spoil, Avery and Garhett Hayes. He is also survived by his mother, Laurie Lundeen and brothers and sisters, Mark Lundeen, Kim Simon, Elizabeth Belch, Neal Lundeen and Amber Lundeen-Kivairu and their families. Allan was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Lundeen and nephew, Austin Lundeen.
The family has decided to postpone a service until the current health situation has subsided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.