Allan Harvey Cyphert, age 88 of Glide, passed away in his home on December 23rd, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 24th 1931. He served his country during the Korean War as a Navy Corpsman 2nd Class. He became a nurse, later becoming a nurse anesthetist, working for an oral surgeon in Ohio. He then worked as a nurse for the State Mental Hospital of Pennsylvania and later for a mental health clinic in Somerset County, PA. He moved his family to Roseburg, Oregon on October 31st 1972, where he became an operating nurse working for Douglas Community Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Allan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jannete (Whitson) Cyphert, daughters Nora Sutherland (Miley) and Norma Cyphert, sons Keith (Debbie) Cyphert, and John (Tina) Cyphert, his brother Jackson (Bertha) Cyphert, sisters in law Carol Cyphert of Pennsylvania and Carol Cyphert of New Mexico, eight grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Methodist Church in Wilbur on February 8th 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Hospice, the Wilbur Church or an Alzheimer research organization.
