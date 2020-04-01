Allen Dale Gilbert, age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away as a result of an auto accident on March 20, 2020. Allen was born at home to Art and Violet Gilbert on October 14, 1946 in Kinzua, Oregon.
Allen graduated from Glide High School in 1964. He continued to live and work in Douglas County. Working many years at Automotive Machine and then in 1980, founded Gilbert Pump & Well Service. He worked every day and enjoyed being able to provide a service to the community and the many friendships he had with his customers.
Allen enjoyed the times he spent with his family, not only working together, but hunting, fishing and camping. His pride and joy were his four grandchildren, watching their sporting events and teaching them the ranching way of life.
Those that knew him, knew that he would give the shirt off his back to help others. He was an honest and hardworking man that never slowed down.
Allen is survived by his wife Deanna. They were married July 4, 1969, and celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Allen is also survived by his sons, Chad Gilbert and his wife Tiffany of Roseburg, Aaron Gilbert of Tillamook; daughter, Mandy Rappe’ of Roseburg; his four grandchildren, Reaghan and Shiloh Gilbert and Reed and Sage Rappe’; also, his sister Arlene Cast and her husband Butch; nephews, Mike Welch and his wife Samantha and Steve Welch and his wife Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law Riley Rappe’; and nephew Larry Welch.
A private service was held and Allen was laid to rest April 1, 2020 at Oak Creek Cemetery.
