Allen Ray Montgomery, age 68, born Nov. 24, 1951, passed away on January 30, 2020 at his home in Walnut Creek, CA.
Ray was a 1970 graduate of South Umpqua High School and Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Ray was active with the Walnut Creek Jaycees Club and the Diablo Brew Club. He was a Veteran and served our country in the U.S. Army.
Ray had many interests which included brewing craft beers. He was a highly rated judge for beer and cider making. He also enjoyed golfing, traveling and music.
He married his soulmate, Leslee, in college.
Ray was the only son with six sisters who adored him. He was a loving brother, son and husband, always supportive of family and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Gillum; his father, Joe Montgomery; his mother, Louise Ford; and stepdad, Vern Ford. He is survived by his loving wife, Leslee Montgomery of Walnut Creek, CA; his five sisters, Rinda Nelson, JoEtta Michie, Judy Welch (Brad), Yvonne Hernandez (Ferney), Rhonda Mathena (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted son, beloved brother and friend.
