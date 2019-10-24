Funeral services for Alma Amelia Powell, age 100, of Roseburg, OR, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Lookingglass Community Church. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Sherman. Interment will follow at the Lookingglass Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Chapel.
