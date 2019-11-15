Alvin Max Meyers passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on November 5, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Roseburg, OR. Max was born to George and Maida Meyers in Joseph, OR, on August 12, 1932.
The Meyers family later moved to Yoncalla, OR, where Max grew up and went to school. At the age of 19, Max joined the Army and served his country in the Korean War for two years. Upon returning from the service, Max returned to his birthplace, Joseph, OR, where he met and married his true love, Dawn Holbrook, on August 15, 1956. At the time of his passing they had enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
In the 1960s, Max and Dawn moved to Douglas County, OR, where he worked in the timber industry. Max worked hard to provide for his family; first driving log truck, then as a timber faller, to eventually owning his own logging outfit. He truly loved the outdoors and he continued to fall timber until the age of 63.
Max always had a deep love for nature, the outdoors and animals, especially his horses and dogs. Throughout his lifetime, Max enjoyed rodeo, team roping, hunting, fishing and family. Although Max was a resident of The Lodge at the Roseburg VA for this last three years, he enjoyed the opportunity to go out weekly with his wife, visiting family and enjoying lunches with very special friends John and Kathy Sheffold.
Max was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Maida Meyers; brother and sister-in-law, George and Charmaine Meyers; and grandson, Scott Meyers. He is survived by his wife, Dawn (Holbrook) Meyers; daughter, Karren Camp (Ken); son, Ed Meyers (Pam); daughter, Venice Anderson (Ted); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nephew, niece, cousins and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sutherlin Community Building, 150 S. Willamette Street. Graveside services will be held in Joseph, OR, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to a veteran’s organization.
