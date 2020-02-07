Ana Maria Gerena Weathers passed away February 2, 2020 at 85 years of age. She was born February 4, 1934 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
As a young girl she would sell oranges on the street. She moved to New York City with family at the age of 15 and started work making clothing. She loved dancing and won several contests. The family later moved to San Francisco, where she would go on to meet her husband Albert Weathers. They would go on to have three children, Maria, Frank, and John; she loved all her children equally.
Ana was a businesswoman having had rental properties, two grocery stores, dry cleaners, and a ranch where she would go to see her beloved goats. Ana was a 4H leader for the group Nanny and the kids. A founding member of the fire department in Dora, and a Room mother to her three children in grade school, Ana was also a member of the VFW’s Ladies Auxiliary post 9744 for 64 years in service to our veterans. Ana was a member of the Dora friendly club and a member of the ODD Fellows as a Rebekah.
She passed peacefully two days after a stroke with family by her side; she knew how much she was loved.
Ana lived with her son for the past four years and eight months. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. We love you Mom. We love you Grandma.
Ana was preceded in death by her husband Albert Grant Weathers; father, Ramon Gerena; mother, Juanita; sister, Elena Acededo; sister, Mariana Ortize; brother, Augustin Gerena; sister, Mercedas Guilfoyle. She is survived by her sister Juanita Simmons; daughter, Ana Maria Lewis and husband Donnie; son, Frank Albert Weathers; son, John David Weathers and wife Yuhan Liu; and grandchildren, Jason, David, Stephanie Weathers, Mike Cooke, Stephen, and Danil Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.