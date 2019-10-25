Andrew Gustaf Swanson went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019, at age 55, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Andrew was born to Glen and Martha Swanson on August 15, 1964 in Santa Clara, California.
Andrew met his wife Kathi at Biola University, and they married one year later on December 16, 1989. In 1994, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where they raised their three amazing children, Allison, Emily, and Benjamin.
Andrew was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who worked as a counselor in schools and in clinical settings. He loved cowboy action shooting, motorcycles, and building projects. He volunteered as an instructor for Sea Cadets and at Redeemer’s Fellowship as a community group leader, pre-marital counselor, and usher. Andrew’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ was central to his life, and it was evident in the way that he loved and cared for others.
Andrew joins his mother, Martha, and brother, John, in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Kathi; his father, Glen; his brothers, Pete (Kristin) and Jim (Kaleen); and his children, Allison, Emily, and Benjamin (Bronwyn).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer’s Fellowship on Harvard Avenue in Roseburg on November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer’s Missions at 729 SE Jackson Street in Roseburg.
