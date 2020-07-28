Anita June Douglas, age 76, passed away at home on June 17, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1943 in Denver, Colorado to Audra and Laverla Dorsey.
She was reunited in heaven with the love of her life and husband of more that 52 years, Louis Douglas. She is survived by sons, Rob and Scott; sister, Lois; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Nita was an amazing seamstress and embroiderer, winning many awards for her work. She was never one to have idle hands, always working on some kind of project and never deterred by a lack of knowledge or experience. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends.
No service is planned.
