Anita Marie Ralphs passed on April 23, 2019, at the age of 100. Anita was born into the Krenn family in 1919, in Visalia, California.
In 1938, Anita married Everett “Doc” Ralphs, who became a fireman. They resided in the Glendale, California area for over 30 years. Their relationship was truly special. Doc always looked at his “Bunzo” with a deep love and reverence that defies description. Anita loved Doc with every fabric of her being.
In the early 1970s, Anita and Doc relocated to Winchester, Oregon, where they thoroughly enjoyed their retirement together until Doc’s passing in 2001. Anita continued to reside in Winchester with her daughter, Marie until her passing.
Anita’s energy was infectious, but the reality is that no one could keep up with her. Anita was never one to sit still. She and Doc enjoyed water skiing, fishing, camping, playing pinochle, and spending time with many friends and family. Anita retired as a grocery store checker where, according to Doc, she punched the cash register keys so hard and fast that they smoked. Anita could cook a pot roast, bake a lemon cake, clean the house and tend the garden – with one hand tied behind her back – all at the same time. Anita took up painting in retirement and her home, and the homes of many friends and family display Anita Ralphs’ original landscapes. She was loved by everyone who met her.
Anita is survived by her daughter Marie; her dachshunds, Pebbles and Dezzi; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Juline and Eunice; and many other nieces, nephews; as well as friends so close that they are considered family.
Anita enjoyed being with friends and family. Anita will be dearly missed, but her wish was to re-join Doc and this wish is now realized.
A celebration of life will be held in private. Please visit Anita’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com
