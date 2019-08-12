Ann Elizabeth Evans, a 45-year resident of Glide, OR, passed onto her loving God on August 7, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Ann was married to her husband Gary for 64 years. She was a loving mother to three sons: Michael, Russel and Brian. She was also adored by three granddaughters: Samantha, Kimberly and Alexa, and two great-grandsons, Oliver and Dexter.
Ann moved to Glide from the Los Angeles area with family in 1974. In 1976, Ann began a 22-year career as secretary at Glide High School, where she touched the lives of thousands of teen-aged students during a pivotal time in their lives. She also lovingly served elementary school students and Glide Elementary and Deer Creek School.
Ann was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx. At about the age of 10, Ann moved with her family to Southern California, where she attended El Monte High School and later married Gary Evans and started a family. Ann was a devoted mother to her three sons, giving tirelessly to their activities and pursuits, such as Cub Scouts, Little League Baseball and family camping trips to the mountains and to the desert. Ann always gave to others, serving as room mother and in the PTA at her sons’ elementary school. Ann rarely missed one of her son’s athletic events, from youth sports through American Legion Baseball and what she enjoyed most was spending time with family, especially with her three granddaughters. She also liked to read, cook, meet up with friends and cheer on her Glide Wildcats.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 12:10 p.m. with Father Manuel, Celebrant. Private interment will follow at Roseburg National Cemetery. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.