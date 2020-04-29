Anna was born in Amarillo, TX on March 9, 1927 to Martin Leroy and Beatrice Gladden, one of six children. They moved to the Golden State of California in the 1930s, where they settled in Riverside County. It was in Riverside that Anna met Albert Antonucci, marrying in 1948, thus beginning their life-long journey of 61 years together.
Anna attended the University of California at Berkeley, earning her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. Anna and Albert began raising their family of four children in 1950, and soon moved to the Mojave Desert, where Anna returned to her love of learning by attending night school and earning her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Her career as an educator was to span over 45 years of her life.
Anna and Albert moved to Wolf Creek, OR in 1977, where they owned and operated the Stage Coach Pass Motel until the 1990s. Anna continued to teach during this time, in Wolf Creek and then at Myrtle Creek Elementary and Coffenberry Jr. High School. They moved to Myrtle Creek in the 1980s and Anna eventually retired from teaching in 1995, remaining an active member of the Myrtle Creek Community until she moved to Grants Pass in 2016. Her civic organizations included AARP, IOOF, Seniors Escorting Seniors Program in Myrtle Creek, and served on the Douglas County Library Board. She enjoyed practicing her faith with her fellow parishioners at the Myrtle Creek United Methodist Church, and serving as a choir member there. Additionally, she held active memberships in the AAUW and NEA.
Anna’s hobbies and interests included playing the piano and autoharp, and singing. Her love for music was a heritage she would pass on to her children and grandchildren. She also loved writing stories and poetry, was an avid reader, and enjoyed acting at the Grand Victorian Theater in Tri-City, OR, collecting dolls and handkerchiefs, and telling stories of her pioneer ancestors. Anna’s love and passion for teaching spanned well beyond the classroom. She taught and served her family, friends, and community members in many ways, touching the lives of so many with her wisdom, talents, creativity, and her genuine interest in each person she met.
Anna is survived by her four children, Richard (and Debbie) Antonucci of Sunny Valley, OR, Gary (and Debbie) Antonucci of Hugo, OR, Martin Antonucci of Merlin, OR, and Sara (and Wayne) Hall of Medford, OR. Her grandchildren include Brian Antonucci, Lori (and Daniel Coachman) Antonucci, Jesse (and Nichole) Antonucci, and Coleman Antonucci. Her great-grandchildren include Gabe Antonucci, Waylon Antonucci, and R.J. Espy-Antonucci. She is also survived by her siblings, Lee (and Vivienne) Gladden, Dick (and Barbara) Gladden, and Ruthie (and Ralph) Paich, all of whom reside in Southern California. Anna also has numerous surviving cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she cherished.
Anna will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her, and her legacy of compassion and teaching kindness to a hurting world will not be soon forgotten. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Antonucci. She will be laid to rest at the Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR, along with her husband.
Remembrances may be made in Anna’s memory to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army or any local public library.
