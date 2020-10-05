Anna Marie Reed, AKA Bobo, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with family September 8, 2020. She was born October 1, 1930 in Santa Maria, TX to Adolph and Georgia Inge.
Bobo married Leo Reed January 10, 1953 in Edinburg, TX. She and Leo lived most of their married life in California and their homes were often the place for family gatherings. While Leo was working as a lineman for PG&E, Bobo was one of the first female draftsmen for Hewlett-Packard, designing circuit boards for Ultrasound machines. They had no children, and when she became a widow in 1980, she often traveled to see her nieces and nephews and their children.
In 1996, Bobo relocated to Sutherlin, OR, where she resided for 24 years. She really took to the small-town life, becoming involved in her community through fixing and serving meals at the Senior Center, playing cards daily with friends at Pineview, baking cookies for the local schools' after-school program, church VBS and summer camps, and was the chief cookie maker for the Sutherlin Police Department.
Bobo was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, all seven siblings, one niece and five nephews. She was loved beyond measure by her family and friends and she will be forever in our hearts.
