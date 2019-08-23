Anna Priscilla Poland of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on July 13, 1932, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Kalman and Anna (Demjen) Birtha.
Anna lived in Milford until joining the Air Force in early 1956. After her basic training, she served through 1958 at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. When her service ended, she moved to Indiana, where her parents had relocated. She moved to California in 1965, where she began attending a congregation of the Worldwide Church of God in San Bernardino County. It was here that she met and married Warren Poland, who was also attending the local church and worked for San Bernardino County as a civil engineer.
Together they had three children, John, Kathy (now Kathy Mauzey), and Susan (now Susan Samuels). The family decided to seek a more rural lifestyle and moved the family to Douglas County, Oregon, where Warren worked for the Douglas County Public Works Department.
Anna served as a full-time homemaker, ultimately seeing her children complete college degrees, marry and have families of their own. Her personal interests included painting, sewing, and calligraphy, which she did as a part-time occupation for various businesses and organizations that needed formal and ornate documents prepared. She was an important part of her children's lives and will be greatly missed.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband Warren in February 2019, and is survived by her three children and four grandchildren.
A small funeral service is being planned and will take place at the National Memorial in Roseburg on August 30, 2019, followed by a remembrance event. Arrangements will be made through Pearsons' Funeral Home in Roseburg. Interested parties may contact them at
541-672-4435 for details or to leave messages
