Anne (Hodkinson) Waddington, age 83, left her beloved gardens on October 8, 2020. Anne was born in Bridlington, England on December 7, 1936 and married Terence (Terry) R. Waddington in Bridlington in 1958.
Anne lived a full life. Together, she and Terry traveled the world, visiting and experiencing places that most of us will only dream of knowing. In 1994, Anne and Terry retired to Roseburg, and enjoyed every minute of living here.
Anne kept physically active all her life, attending Downtown Fitness numerous times a week, and dancing the night away, especially to the music of Tom Jones, any chance she got. Gardening became her passion and in 2003, she joined the Douglas County Master Gardeners program, and was an active member until her passing. A few years after joining, Anne and three other members developed the Xeriscape Garden in the Discovery Garden, near the entrance of River Forks Park. Anne spent the rest of her years working weekly at the Discovery Garden propagating, caring for, and maintaining plants that went to the Master Gardener plant sale. She was a wealth of knowledge and assisted many folks in creating their own garden havens. She was a loving, witty, and generous daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend, and will be greatly missed by so many of us.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future when all who knew and loved her can safely gather together. Until then and beyond, we know she will hold a special place in many hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.