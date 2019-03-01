ANNIE (STEARNS) SCHAFER
1956-2019
Annie went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born October 10, 1956 in Roseburg, Or. She attended public school in Oakland, OR. and went several terms at UCC. Her career path was varied, having been the banquet manager at Sutherlin Knolls, owning a flower and gift shop, an expresso shop, and her own craft line. She was vary artistic, and loved to bring out the unusual in re-purposing things she picked up. She had a great love for photography, and enjoyed outings, accompanied by her camera.
Annie had a great sense of humor, and a ready smile for all she met. She loved the beach, her garden, riding her mower, and playing with her grandkids. She cared more about helping others, than helping herself.
Annie is survived by her husband Paul Schafer of Oakland, OR, daughter Samantha Frost of Sutherlin, OR, son DJ Frost, wife Jasmine and daughter Nalah, currently serving in the US Navy, and son Colton Frost, wife Shauna, daughter Kenzie, and son Robert from Central Point, OR. She is also survived by a daughter Kaila (Schafer) Adler, her husband Chris and dughter Ariana. Other survivors include her Mother Opal (Stearns) Graham, Sisters Kathy Lamoreaux, husband Jon, Sister Linda Hamm and husband Phil.
She was preceded in death by her Father James E. Stearns of Oakland.
A celebration of life will be held on March 9, 2019, at the Calapooia Community Club at 325 Scott Henry Road, Oakland, OR. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annie’s name, to the Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR.
