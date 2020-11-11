April Rae Polan (Moore), born April 8, 1951, passed away peacefully at home in La Pine, Oregon, after losing her battle with cancer on November 1, 2020. She was best known as a woman with a warm heart, who loved fishing and traveling with her husband and partner of 10 years.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Lisa, Amy, Christopher, Evyonn, Candy and Melissa; as well as one brother, three sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. April was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Erick, and parents Margaret and Clifford.
A gathering to celebrate her life is being planned for Spring 2021 in La Pine, Oregon, when weather is more agreeable for travel.
