ARCHIE GERALD “JERRY” ZUMWALT
Archie Gerald “Jerry” Zumwalt, age 92, passed away at his home in Roseburg, OR on December 17, 2019. Family, who had cared for him throughout an extended illness, surrounded him. Jerry was born on September 1, 1927 to James Lewis Zumwalt and Evelyn Hudson Zumwalt in Winslow, Arizona. He was the eldest of Jim and Evelyn’s four children.
The Zumwalt family migrated to Douglas County, Oregon, in 1942, having followed the harvests throughout the Southwest and up the West Coast. They settled on a farm one mile west of Canyonville, which was purchased from the Federal Land Bank.
During WWII, while Jerry was sixteen and in high school, he bought a dump truck and worked hauling rock on logging roads. Jerry graduated from Canyonville High School in 1945, and joined the U.S. Maritime Service. He was honorably discharged when WWII ended. He met the love of his life, Doris Jean (Polly) Favero, in 1946, and they soon married. Jerry and Polly celebrated 73 years of marriage on August 24, 2019.
Jerry worked in sawmills, the woods, for Douglas County Road Department, and with Beckley and Thomas Rock Products where he fell and bucked timber, pulled the green chain, and drove trucks and motor graders. He was always a highly-respected, skilled, hard worker.
In the fall of 1958, J.R. Zumwalt (Jimmy) and A.G. Zumwalt (Jerry) joined together to form ACCESS Construction Company. Their mission was to move dirt…and they became very skilled at that. Jim, with his engineering experience, and Jerry with his equipment operating expertise, were a winning combination. The brothers went on to form two additional corporations in 1964 to enhance their businesses: Columbia Contractors and Construction Rentals. They constructed and/or reconstructed private, city, county, state, and federal roads in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and northern California, working for the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, Federal Highway Administration, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. ACCESS Construction received commendations from State Highway officials for their excellent quality of workmanship. In 1992 the businesses were liquidated and Jerry retired.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with friends and family. He led his family on numerous camping expeditions – where they enjoyed national parks, lakes, and streams throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was licensed as a private pilot, with instrument ratings, and owned his own aircraft, which he flew for business and pleasure. In addition to air travel, he and Polly enjoyed eighteen years as full time RV’ers, before settling once again in the Roseburg area.
Jerry honored the Zumwalt family legacy of storytelling and music. He excelled in both areas, and passed these skills and traditions on to his family. He spent countless hours preserving the family’s history and stories by writing a book, as well as a host of short stories. He also converted many heirloom photographs and slides to a digital format, to preserve this aspect of the Zumwalt family history.
A.G. (Jerry) is survived by his wife, Polly; son Jerry G. (Betty) Zumwalt of Winchester, OR; daughters Bernie (Howard) Fetz; Jeanne (Dan) Carver, both of Maupin, OR; brother Clyde (Lynn) Zumwalt of Allyn, WA; sister Laurel Barselou of Palmdale, CA; seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Zumwalt and Evelyn H. Zumwalt; brother, Jimmy R. Zumwalt; brother-in-law, Raymond (Rip) Holder; nephew, Ron Holder; niece, Vicky Holder; and great grandson, Max Carver.
A private family burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 in Canyonville, OR. A Celebration of Life, open to the public, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at The Father’s House, 378 E. Second Avenue in Sutherlin, OR, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Pastor John Zumwalt, grandson, will officiate both services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Archie G. (Jerry) Zumwalt to Mercy Foundation Cardiac Rehab Fund at 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR. 97471. Donations can also be made online at https://mercygiving.org. Funeral arrangements were made through Taylor’s Family Mortuary, Winston, OR.
