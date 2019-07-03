Archie Walker, 74, died June 30, 2019, in his Roseburg home, with family by his side. Although Archies journey here has concluded, he is finally finding peace in the Kingdom of God, Home.
Archie was born January 24, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Charlie and Ruth (Kidd) Walker.
After spending his early years in Pine Knot, Kentucky, his fathers employment opportunities brought Archie and his family to Oregon in the mid-50s. He spent many years living in the Winston area before moving to Roseburg. Archie graduated from Douglas High School in 1963 and furthered his education, receiving licenses in business and income tax preparation.
Archie served in a variety of positions throughout his working career, and after 30 years as the accountant for the Lumber and Sawmill Workers (LSMW) Union 2949, he retired in April 2007. Many people in the community knew and benefited from Archies vast knowledge in accounting and tax assistance. He was truly passionate about helping others and was saddened when his health declined, preventing him from furthering his calling.
Archies love for our Lord was evident in all walks of his life. When you met Archie, you became aware very quickly that he was a Godly man. He was always willing to listen and provide guidance for anyone who needed it and through this, he touched many hearts. One way Archie pursued his primary mission in bringing people to Christ was through his volunteer work as treasurer of Little River Christian Camp and Westside Christian Church. In his life, he vowed to be a servant for our Lord and that never wavered.
Archie met his wife, Cindy, in the Spring of 1992 at Newton Creek Church of Christ (now Creekside). After several months of dating, they realized that God had brought them together to share their love for each other and were married on January 22, 1994 at the church where they first met. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year.
For numerous years Archie enjoyed umpiring and playing basketball and baseball until his health no longer permitted him to do so. Archie loved cruising; he and Cindy went on five cruises during their marriage and would have gone on many more adventures if time would have allowed. One of Archies favorite downtime activities was visiting the coast where he loved to relax at their beach house in Waldport and watch movies. Archie was known for his delicious brownies, which were highly requested at church potlucks and by friends and family. Above all else, Archie was devoted to his family and valued every opportunity he had to spend with them. His faithfulness and love for God and those who were gracefully placed in his life is the foundation to his living legacy.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Walker; brother, Steve (Peggy) Walker; sons: Charles (DeeDee) Walker, Stanley (Traci) Walker, and Mark (Stephanie) Walker; daughter Debbie (Tod) Berry; stepchildren: Josh (Ann) Hughes, Heather Johnson, and Jesse (Aimee) Hughes; son-in-law Rick Johnson; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; aunts: Mary Gilreath and Betty Kidd; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends: Judy Ferring and Archie Clark.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and several aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are with Taylors Family Chapel. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Taylors Family Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westside Christian Church, 2712 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg. In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made in Archies name to Little River Christian Camp or Westside Christian Church. Inurnment will be at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14 NIV)
