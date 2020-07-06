Ardith Joy Moore, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away on June 19th, 2020. She was 80 years old. Ardith was born 20 minutes before her twin brother Arthur on May 13th, 1940, to Glenn and Irene Garboden, in Eugene, Oregon.
Ardith attended Days Creek High School, where she met the love of her life, Joe Moore. The two married in 1958 and had five wonderful children; Bev, Brenda, Art, Irene, and Missy.
Ardith was active in community events and took pride and joy in helping the local sports programs. She was the assistant volleyball coach to Mr. Ron Dunn in the early 1980’s and coached Little League Baseball for several years.
For the last 30+ years if Days Creek had a home game, you could always count on seeing Ardith at the entry table with a big smile and a warm greeting, ready to collect your admission money and stamp a red wolf paw print on your hand.
Ardith is survived by three children, Bev Axt, Art Moore, and Missy DuBois; three grandchildren, Eric Axt, Jasmine Richards, and Elisa Moore; sisters, Glenda Connor and Nila Davis; twin brother, Art Garboden, as well as four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Irene Garboden; her husband, Joe Moore; two daughters, Irene Richards and Brenda Moore; sisters, Ferryl Bates and Renee Roberts; brothers, Mikey Garboden and Gordon Garboden; and son-in-law, Terry DuBois.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Seven Feathers Casino Convention Center on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Days Creek Rural Volunteer Fire Department or the Canyonville Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.
