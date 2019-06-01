Arlene A. Bryson

Wife of Dale M. Bryson of Roseburg, Oregon died on April 16, 2019 due to complications from Pancreatic Cancer. From diagnosis to passing was only 28 days. Arlene was born on June 25, 1940 to John and Ruth (Moyer) Pesh in National City, California a suburb of San Diego.
She moved to Roseburg in 1971 with her husband Dale and two children, a son Lynn and a daughter Robyn. Dale had accepted a teaching position at Umpqua Community College as a Mathematics instructor where he taught and served later as department chairman and Dean over a thirty-year period of years. Arlene worked in a variety of positions, as an administrative secretary to Dr. Duane Fletcher, to the Nursing Director at Rose Haven Nursing Home, and the Respiratory Therapy Director at Douglas Community Hospital. Lastly, she worked as a secretary in the Student Financial Aid department at Umpqua Community College. During those years she was also active in her church (the Roseburg Seventh-day Adventist Church) in a variety of ways from children?s Sabbath School, Pathfinder club, Assistant Treasurer and organizer of Helping Hands Ministry. She also served two terms on the Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Executive Committee in Clackamas, Oregon. Wherever Arlene was involved it was always with energy and dedicated commitment. There are numerous other roles she acted out which time and space will not allow to describe. She will be greatly missed by her church community and family. Arlene's energy and commitment to the Lord God has and will serve as an inspiration to many.
She is survived by her husband, Dale, son D. Lynn Bryson a Seventh-day Adventist Minister in Twin Falls, Idaho his wife Debbie and children Michael, Matthew and Meleah, daughter Robyn M. Bryson an elementary teacher in Eugene her husband Joey and children Ryan and Emily, brother Lyle Pesh of Murrieta, California. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Roseburg Seventh-day Adventist church located at 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg.
