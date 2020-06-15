Arlene Elva (Jones) McNaughton went home to Jesus on June 10, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was born on February 27, 1927 to Henry and Della Marie Jones. Arlene grew up in Myrtle Creek, Oregon and graduated from Myrtle Creek High. After high school, she married George McNaughton and had four children.
She had many jobs throughout her life that she loved, some of her favorites were: working in logging camp kitchens in Alaska, working in libraries at elementary schools and waitressing in Camas Valley. Arlene also loved reading with kids through the foster grandparent program and SMART.
Arlene was an avid outdoorswoman who spent much of her time in nature. She loved hunting, hiking, going to the ocean and long rides in the countryside. She could often be found walking on park nature paths or out in the woods. Arlene had a large circle of family and friends with which she enjoyed spending time.
Arlene was such a kind, giving person. She loved people, and people loved her. She was affectionately called “Mom” by countless kids, even after they became adults.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Kathy Hatton and Chris Rachor and her husband, Max; daughter-in-law, Diane McNaughton. Arlene has eight grandchildren: Kim, Dena, Kelli, Denise, Marcee, Mandee, Mollee and Scotty; nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Jean Black, Blanche Newton and husband Alvin, Vicki Saily and husband Joe.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Alan McNaughton and infant, Donald McNaughton; sisters, Joanne and Marcia; brother Daniel and her parents, Henry and Marie.
A private burial took place at the IOOF Cemetery in Myrtle Creek. A Celebration of Life for Arlene will take place at a later date.
