Arlie C. Toy passed away May 1, 2020 at his home in Drain, OR, at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer. He was born in Des Arc, Arkansas, on October 24, 1943, to John and Ollie Maye Toy. They moved when Arlie was two to Lamont, California, graduating from Arvin High School in 1962, where he participated in FFA and played varsity football and baseball (he also participated in an occasional lunch time street drag race). Arlie married Judy Ray Sloan on June 14, 1963, in Bakersfield, California.
Arlie began working at a young age as a migrant worker in the fruit harvest with his family, traveling from Bakersfield to the Willamette Valley every summer. After graduating from high school, he got into the plastering trade, and then soon followed his parents to Drain, Oregon, where he worked as a forklift driver at Drain Plywood. In the mid-70s he went to work for Garrett Construction and in 1977, started his own business as a contractor. In 1987, his son Scott became his business partner. He remained self-employed for 43 years. He was happiest at work when he was running his equipment.
Arlie and Judy were restaurant owners of the Gateway Inn in Drain from 1987-1993. He especially loved busing tables on Sunday afternoons where he could mingle and talk with many of his friends and customers.
Arlie enjoyed many hobbies, especially the ones which involved his grandkids; such as softball, baseball, basketball, volleyball, football, kart racing, motorcycle racing, ATV riding, RV and camping activities. He also enjoyed yard sales, auctions, occasional story-telling, guns, hot rods and donating money to local casinos.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; son, Scott Toy (Beckee); daughter, Tammy Litson (Chuck); grandchildren, Brooke, Tanner, Amy, Chad; and great-grandson, Daniel. He is also survived by his brother Charles Toy. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ollie Maye; sisters, Maryland Lucas, Ruby Newman and Bessie (infant); brothers, Hoyt Massey, Arlie Coy Massey, Henry Toy, John Toy and Homer (infant). He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Jessica Litson.
A celebration of life will be announced when restrictions for social gatherings are lifted.
Andreason’s Cremation & Burial Service. 541-485-6659.
