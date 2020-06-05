Arnold Ebert, age 99, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on January 14, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at the Roseburg VA.
Arnold Louis Ebert “Arnie” was born in St. Louis, MO on March 6, 1920. He enlisted in the US Army at 19 and served from 1941-1945 under George S. Patton in WW2, as a sergeant in the First Infantry Division. They traveled throughout Africa and Europe, overtaking Omaha Beach, Normandy on D-Day. His decorations number more than a dozen including, two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star and French Legion of Honor. For the past nine years he has spent time at local high schools, sharing his experiences of leadership and service to country with our youth.
Arnold married Bernice Minnie Buhler, on May 25, 1942 and had three children, Richard Carol and Janice. He is survived by Richard, Janice, their spouses and son-in-law Jim, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Arnold was predeceased by wife Bernice, the love of his life, and daughter, Carol.
Arnold lived in Roseburg and worked his adult life in the mill industry. He enjoyed camping with family, teaching his children and grandchildren to hunt and fish. He traveled all his life, recently to the coast and Mexico, and was known to make regular casino runs with friends. He would be saying "OH BROTHER" that his service is a year after he passed due to COVID.
Memorial service to be held January 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery. 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W Kenwood St. Roseburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Roseburg VA or Faith Lutheran Church.
