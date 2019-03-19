Arthur Alan Mansfield, passed away on February 28th, 2019. Art was born in Danville, Illinois on February 18th, 1941. He lived in Roseburg and Eugene, Oregon for many years.
Art was retired from a self-employed auto paint repair business.
Art is survived by his best friend Pat Mansfield; three sons, Matt Mansfield, Steve and Dave Becker; his daughter, Terri Murray; by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bob Mansfield (Carol).
A private family service to be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.