Butch was born in Roseburg, OR on September 7, 1943 to Olive and Bruce Elliott. He passed away in Tucson, AZ, from complications of Parkinson's disease which he fought for 15 years.
Butch grew up in Roseburg and graduated from Southern Oregon College and then married Barbara Lewis in 1967. They moved to Washington, where their sons were born, then moved to Tucson in 1981. His friends, family, and co-workers knew him for his devotion to his family. He was a man of few words and a supporter of the Arizona Wildcats.
Butch is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his sister Patricia Rudd of Everett, WA; sons Michael, Sean and Peter; and five grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the PER gym of Tucson at https://www.pwr4life.org /gift/
No services held due to the virus.
