Arthur is now home with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Arthur spent his career in the Umpqua National Forest with a lifetime occupation of managing the forest. He started out as a fire fighter for Douglas Forest Protective Assoc. He went on to get his Associates Degree in Forestry at UCC. He served his country proudly in the Oregon Army National Guard. He worked for B.L.M., Roseburg Lumber, Champion Wood Products and last at the U.S. Forest Service.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 52 years, Michelle Matthews; his children, Rebekah, Jacob and Elizabeth; son-in-law, Joshua Britt; and grandson, Ivan Britt.
Clark was a loyal husband, father and friend. He loved to give hugs and enjoyed the simple things of life. He loved hunting and was always planning/talking about his next hunting trip. We will all miss him, but he left his mark on our lives and we are forever blessed by his love.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 1723 NE Vine St., Roseburg, OR 97470 .
