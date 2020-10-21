Aubrean Banks, 44, died October 10th, 2020 with his family by his side in Oakland, OR.
A private Memorial Service was held the following Saturday, at Noah Cemetery in Camas Valley, OR. He is survived by his wife Sara Banks, his daughter Mariah, and his son Cirdan.
Aubrean, “Aub”, was born August 5th, 1976 to Jodi (Garrett) Banks and Tim Banks in Springfield, OR. Early on, his parents moved to Camas Valley, where Aub spent his childhood and attended Camas Valley school. Aub has three younger brothers, Mo, Noah, and Jesse.
In 1994, he married Jennifer Parker, and shortly thereafter he and Jennifer welcomed their daughter Mariah Banks into the world. Tragically, after a brief and loving marriage, Jennifer passed away in a car accident in 1995.
In 1997, Aubrean married Sara Tuter, and the two had a long, loving marriage. Their son, Cirdan was born in 2001, and the Banks family of four made their home in Oakland.
His vocations ranged from concrete finishing, to logging, and most recently, as a delivery driver for Big Foot Beverage Company.
Aub had many hobbies and favorite pastimes: he loved great music on vinyl, the Ducks, Mark Twain, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Hunter S. Thompson. He enjoyed Native American history, discussing politics, talking football, and a great IPA.
He cherished his wife Sara as the absolute treasure of his life.
He will be sorely missed by his family, and all who had the distinct privilege of his friendship.
Aub was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer in July, 2020 and after a short and intense fight with the disease, passed from this world, and is now at peace in the presence of his Creator.
A good friend of his, who knew him very well, summarized Aub’s philosophy of life as follows:
“Do that which is right, hate that which is evil, love your family”
