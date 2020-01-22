Audie Campbell, of Roseburg, Oregon, died on January 15, 2020, just two weeks before his 88th birthday. He was born on January 28, 1932, in Scotland, Arkansas to parents Allen and Vera (Sutton) Campbell.
In 1952, Audie entered the United States Army. He served two years, including a year and a half in Korea. After his discharge from the Army, Audie came to Sutherlin, OR, arriving on Thanksgiving Day, 1954. Audie served as a Sutherlin Police officer for three years, then spent many years working primarily in the wood products industry. On July 2, 1981, Audie married Karen Ferguson. He went into business for himself, opening Campbell’s Nursery in Sutherlin. In the mid-1990s, Audie returned to law enforcement as a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy, providing court security at the Douglas County Court House.
Audie and Karen lived in Sutherlin 19 years before closing the nursery and moving to Roseburg in 2000. Audie was a lifelong hunter and fisherman with an extensive collection of humorous and hair-raising stories to tell. He was good-natured, gregarious, and generous.
Audie enjoyed good food and conversation, skunking his friends at poker and Cribbage, and the comfort of a well-worn pair of overalls.
Audie is preceded in death by his parents; all but one of his siblings; his son, Randy; and his wife, Karen. Among his survivors are his sister, Kay Morris; stepdaughter, Susan Ferguson; stepson, Ken Ferguson; granddaughters, Amy Ferguson and Emily Ferguson; nephew, Rick Koone; “adopted sons,” Rick Smith, Jackey Watkins, and Bret Watkins; his dear “buddy” of more than 60 years, John Pardon; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and more friends than you can shake a stick at.
No services will be held. Remember Audie whenever you express your appreciation to a veteran.
