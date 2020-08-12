Austin Allen Wilkison, 22, of Glide, OR, passed away on August 4, 2020.
Austin was born on October 26, 1997 to parents Jerry Wilkison and Lisa Fitch. He was then raised in Glide where he attended all 12 years of school in the Glide School District. During those years he was active in Boy Scouts, band, soccer, and wrestling.
Austin loved to read and was very musically gifted having taught himself how to play piano. He enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing, skiing, and riding four wheelers.
While his life story ended before any of us wanted, there were many days filled with smiles, laughter, and good times. Our comfort in this time is to remember those memories. Austin was and is still deeply loved by many.
Austin leaves to cherish his memory; parents, Jerry and Jess and Lisa and Robert; grandparents, Phil and Erica, Debbie and Eric, Cheryl, and Ron; uncle and aunts, Randy and Toni and Katie and Rob.
