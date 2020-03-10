On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, Austin David Dickson, beloved son, brother, and father of two children, passed away due to complications related to congenital heart disease.
Austin was born March 15th, 1988, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon. Austin was the first born of four children, and was always looked up to by his siblings growing up. He had a passion for working on cars and riding dirt bikes, and enjoyed music and spending time with his children and family. He was known for his love of adventure and spontaneity.
Austin was preceded in death by his admired uncle, Fred; his grandmother, Mary Dickson; his grandfathers, Paul LaPointe and David Dickson. Austin is survived by his mother, Louise; and his father, David; his grandmother Patricia; his two children, Kohen and Kyah; his three younger siblings, Mitchell, Alex, and Megan; his girlfriend, Elizabeth and her two daughters, Natalie and Haley; and his many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A viewing service will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors at 693 N.E. Stephens St. in Roseburg from 12 p.m. to 4 pm. This will be followed by a celebration of life on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade West Conference Hall Building.
The full obituary will soon be posted to Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.