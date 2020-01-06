On December 19, 2019, Ava Marie Nordyke, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend earned her angel wings at the age of 63.
Ava was born April 10, 1956 to Leo and Gloria Behlke in Eau Claire, WI. She married Michael Nordyke November 13, 1976. Together they raised two daughters.
Ava loved spending time with her grandchildren, and watched them dance and play sports. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. She treasured her visits to Wisconsin to visit family and always came home ready to teach her Oregon family new card games. Ava enjoyed visiting quilt shops everywhere she went. Hobbies included camping with family, making dolls, reading, baking sweet treats, and most recently making quilts for herself and loved ones.
Ava was preceded in death by her father Leo and mother Gloria. She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Misty (Ian) Amweg and Michelle (Jeremy) Moore; and three grandchildren, Dylan, Ainsley and Isla. Ava was one of six children and leaves behind five siblings, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ava loved her family and friends immensely. Ava had a big and generous heart; she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of life is to be held February 1, 2020. Ava's family thanks you for all of your kind words, support and love during this very difficult time.
