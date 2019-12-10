Avon passed away on November 18, 2019. He was born in Lindsay, CA to Allan Coburn Hodge and Ila Nellie Hodge on August 12, 1938. He grew up in Springville, CA and went to high school in Porterville, CA.
In 1955, Avon joined the USAF and trained as a radar repairman. He retired from the State of CA where he was the electrical supervisor at the Porterville Developmental Center.
In 1963, Avon became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved to talk with people about the Bible and his faith. He loved people, never met a stranger, and had a helping hand to anyone in need. At a young age, he became a pilot and enjoyed flying/traveling for 45 years until he was no longer able to do it due to health problems.
In 2008, Avon moved to Roseburg, OR when he married an old friend, Evelyn Chaffin.
Avon is survived by his wife, Evelyn Hodge, Roseburg, OR; daughter, Sara Noellsh and husband Paul, Des Moines, IA; stepdaughter, Julie Braz and husband Travis, Roseburg, OR; sisters Evajean Rush and husband Don, Bakersfield, CA; Gloria Millinich, Porterville, CA; and Mary Jane Hodge, Springville, CA. He also had several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kelsey Hodge and Warner Hodge.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1173 W. Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.
