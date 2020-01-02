BARBARA ANN NEPTUNE
Barbara Ann Neptune passed away at the age of 81 at her home on the morning of November 29th, 2019, with her son Rex and his wife Kelly by her side.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” on January 4th, 2020 at Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg at 11:00 a.m. followed by a light lunch.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ken, and both her parents, Irene and Laurence Bellm. Barbara is survived by her son, Rex Neptune and daughter-in-law Kelly Neptune; daughter, Stacie Casey; grandchildren, Julia and Logan Neptune, both of Roseburg, Brandon Casey and Tessa (Casey) Taus, of Medford, Oregon. Barbara also welcomed her first great-granddaughter, Myla in 2018.
Barbara is also survived by her Aunt Emily Bellm of Klamath Falls, Aunt B.J. Nuckolls of Roseburg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
